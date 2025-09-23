Erdogan hopes nations recognizing Palestinian statehood will rush two-state resolution
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Turkey’s President stated that Türkiye wishes that forthcoming decision by several nations to recognize Palestine will accelerate execution of a 2-state resolution.
Erdogan said to journalists in Istanbul before his leaving for the General Assembly meeting in New York that this week’s UN General Assembly is different from prior ones because of various nations recognizing the state of Palestine.
On Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa being present at this year’s General Assembly, the Turkish leader stated Ankara will not leave behind Damascus and will utilize every available way to help make its next-door neighbor better.
Erdogan also mentioned that he will have a chance to meet with sharia during the General Assembly at New York’s Turkevi Center, or Turkish House.
