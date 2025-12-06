Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, Qatar Eye Closer Coop.

2025-12-06 08:08:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi discussed on Saturday with Qatar's Minister of Sport and Youth Sheikh Mohammad bin Khalifa Al Thani means of developing cooperation and sharing expertise between the two sisterly countries.
This was announced during a meeting on the sidelines of Al-Mutairi's visit to Doha to attend Kuwait's match against Jordan in the 2025 Arab cup, in the presence of Kuwaiti Embassy's acting Charge d'Affaires to Qatar Mohammad Al-Zoubi.
During the meeting, Al-Mutairi expressed appreciation and thanks to Qatar's leadership, government and people for the warm reception of the delegations participating in the in the cup.
He lauded efforts exerted by Qatar to ensure the success of the championship and boost sports cooperation among Arab states.
Both sides also covered means of collaboration and sharing expertise in a manner that contributes to backing youth, sports sectors, and enhances common Gulf action.
Earlier in the day, the minister arrived in Doha aboard a plan carrying Kuwaiti fans to attend the match. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

