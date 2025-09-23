Hong Kong Raises No. 8 Storm Signal as Typhoon Ragasa Approaches
(MENAFN) The Hong Kong Observatory raised the No. 8 Northwest Gale or Storm Signal on Tuesday afternoon in response to super typhoon Ragasa, signaling growing danger as the storm approaches the region.
The No. 8 signal is the third-highest level in Hong Kong’s five-tier warning system for typhoons.
At 2 p.m. local time, the observatory confirmed that Ragasa was located approximately 380 kilometers southeast of Hong Kong. Forecasts predict that the storm will retain its super typhoon status and reach its closest point to the Pearl River Estuary by Wednesday morning, with local wind speeds expected to intensify.
In addition, authorities are warning of a significant storm surge, with water levels expected to rise by as much as 2 meters along Hong Kong's coastline on Wednesday.
The observatory has urged the public to take immediate safety precautions at home, avoid hazardous areas, and stay informed on weather updates.
