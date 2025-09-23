Vcuarts Qatar Invites Applications For Academic Year 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar), a Qatar Foundation partner university, has officially opened the application process for students seeking admission for the 2026 academic year.

The university invites aspiring creatives to apply to its four-year undergraduate programs, which offer specializations in Graphic Design, Interior Design, Painting + Printmaking, Kinetic Imaging, and Art History. In addition, VCUarts Qatar offers an MFA in Design for those looking to enhance their academic credentials or elevate their careers in the creative industries.

Announcing the application process, Caitlin Murphy, Director of Recruitment and Admissions at the university, said:“We're keen to welcome students who are willing to push boundaries in the application of art and design. Our School realizes that our future is one that will be driven by innovation in design thinking, and we prepare our students to collaborate, create, and think critically.”

She added,“By the time students graduate from VCUarts Qatar, they are already ahead of the curve. We know this because our graduates are currently in leading roles across many exciting sectors, both in Qatar and around the world.”

Students interested in applying are encouraged to begin the process as early as possible. Comprehensive details on admission requirements, program offerings, and frequently asked questions are available on the university's website at .

Over the past two decades, VCUarts Qatar's alumni have established successful careers across a wide range of fields, including graphic design, fine arts, filmmaking, interior design, game design, museum curation, and cultural event management. Many of them have earned international recognition and won prestigious awards such as the Red Dot Award and the International Property Awards.

The creative work of the university's students, faculty, staff, and alumni has been exhibited in major cities such as Dubai, Paris, Moscow, and Hong Kong, as well as at the university's home campus in Richmond, Virginia. Recently, the innovative creative research of its students and alumni was showcased at the London Design Biennale and Ars Electronica in Linz, Austria.

VCUarts Qatar offers students access to exceptional academic resources and learning environments, including a Materials Library-the only one of its kind in the Arab Gulf region-which houses a unique, circulating collection of thousands of material samples from around the world.