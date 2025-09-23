Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moscow mayor states Air defenses intercept Ukrainian drones

Moscow mayor states Air defenses intercept Ukrainian drones


2025-09-23 03:55:38
(MENAFN) Moscow’s air defenses successfully intercepted 32 Ukrainian drones aimed at the city, according to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

In a series of messages on Telegram starting around 8 p.m. Monday, Sobyanin described multiple waves of drone attacks continuing into the early hours of Tuesday. He did not provide details on casualties, damage, or specific crash locations, noting only that emergency services were responding to debris.

Reports indicated that wreckage landed in western Moscow’s Solntsevo district and in the town of Reutov east of the capital, where fragments reportedly damaged parked vehicles. Temporary restrictions on takeoffs and landings at Sheremetyevo Airport were implemented during the attacks but were later lifted.

On Tuesday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that a total of 69 Ukrainian drones had been neutralized between midnight and 7 a.m. across regions including Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Moscow, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Saratov, and Crimea.

Ukraine has regularly carried out drone operations deep within Russian territory, often targeting residential areas and key infrastructure, with Moscow labeling the strikes as “terrorism.”

MENAFN23092025000045017281ID1110097811

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search