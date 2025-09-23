Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
European Council Leader praises Turkey’s backing Ukraine

2025-09-23 03:26:07
(MENAFN) European Council President Antonio Costa on Monday praised Türkiye for its assistance to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. The remarks came during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly conference focused on a two-state solution.

Costa described the discussion as “good” and emphasized that “Türkiye is an important partner in supporting Ukraine, participating in the efforts of the Coalition of the Willing.”

He further noted that the European Union remains committed to collaborative efforts aimed at securing “a just and lasting peace.”

