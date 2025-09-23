Thomas Berndorfer Appointed Cybersecurity Ambassador For SME Connect, One Of The EU's Largest Interest Groups

Thomas Berndorfer, left

Thomas Berndorfer, CEO of Connecting Software, has been appointed as a Cybersecurity ambassador of SME Connect, among the largest interest groups in the EU.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / ---SME Connect represents more than 1.2 million companies through business associations. It aims to advance the legislative interests and values of Small and Medium Enterprises across the continent.-Thomas' role will be to promote better cybersecurity practices through SME Connect's Digital Tools Programme , encouraging members to adopt secure technology that can unlock potential, reduce operational costs, and drive long-term competitiveness--Thomas Berndorfer, CEO of Connecting Software has been appointed as the cybersecurity ambassador for SME Connect's Digital Tools Programme, a new initiative to deliver practical advice and support to Europe's Small and Medium Enterprises from some of the most innovative of their peers.SME Connect is one of the EU's largest business networks with more than 1.2 million companies registered through subscribing business associations, designed the programme to promote it's overall goal of equipping European SMEs to remain agile, competitive, and secure in the face of mounting global challenges and new business realities. Combined with its extensive political expertise, it will help businesses overcome governmental and bureaucratic hurdles.Thomas will be working with the organization and its members to promote cybersecurity best practice through SME Connect's network, including in upcoming events at European institutions.He said that he will bring his extensive experience at the head of Connecting Software, a successful medium size enterprise that has operated across Europe and the United States for over 20 years. Connecting Software has worked with high-security sectors across the globe within the public and private sector and has long provided the tools needed for organizations to adopt resilient cybersecurity measures without sacrificing productivity and connectivity.Thomas added:“As a proud founder of an SME, it's an honor to be appointed as an ambassador for this emerging programme. When businesses have access to the right tools, they can streamline processes, supercharge productivity, and keep vital information secure. That's how great business ideas become global companies.”He plans to use the position to advocate for cybersecurity principles that he argues that are vital for businesses to succeed“As the cyber threats to European businesses become more powerful than ever, it's incredibly important for organizations to invest in cutting edge solutions that can protect them from document fraud, data breaches and more. We have always modeled these measures at Connecting Software, and I'm excited to be sharing them with the broader business community”.Find out more about SME Connect's Digital Tools Programme here: digital-tools-programme-for-smes

