War Update: 179 Clashes On Frontline, Pokrovsk And Novopavlivka Sectors Most Intense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted an update on Facebook on the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 23.

The enemy launched three missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using four missiles and 67 air strikes, dropping 136 guided bombs.

In addition, the Russians carried out 4,888 shellings, 134 of them with multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,222 kamikaze drones to strike targets.

Air strikes were carried out in the areas of Zaporizhzhia and Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Lvove and Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

Russians kill three civilians in Donetsk region and wound 13 more in 24 hours .

The Air Force, the Rocket Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck two command posts, an artillery unit, an ammunition depot, six areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, and two other important targets of the Russian invaders.

There were 11 combat engagements in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors . In addition, the enemy carried out 9 air strikes, dropping 25 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 192 shellings, including 10 with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , the Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Krasne Pershe, Zapadne, and toward Odradne and Kutkivka.





Four Russian attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector . The Defense Forces repelled assaults in the areas of Kupiansk, Kindrashivka, and Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to advance in the areas of Olhivka, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Stavky, Shandryholove, Novomykhailivka, Derylove, Torske, Zarichne, and toward Stepove.





In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled seven assaults near Serebrianka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , seven clashes were recorded in the Maiske area and toward Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Katerynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Poltavka, and toward Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , there were 58 clashes in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Vilne, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the Defense Forces stopped 31 attempts by the Russian army to break through the defense lines in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Sichneve, Shevchenko, Sosnivka, Novoivanivka, Ternove, Myrne, Berezove, Novohryhorivka, Novomykolaivka, and toward Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole sector , the invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the Poltavka area.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors , the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of the formation of Russian offensive groups were detected.

For second night, Zaporizhzhia subjected to massive strikes on infrastructure and residential buildings

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to September 23, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,103,580 soldiers, including 1,010 servicemen yesterday.