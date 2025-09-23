Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan-Italy University Set To Expand With New Faculty Launch


2025-09-23 03:06:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The Faculty of Animal Husbandry will begin operating at the Azerbaijan-Italy University this year, the Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said on the second day of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijan-Italy University was established a few years ago and currently provides education in the fields of food processing, food engineering and agricultural engineering.

This year, the faculty of animal husbandry will begin operating at the university. This new initiative will make a great contribution to the development of human resources in Azerbaijan," he noted, speaking about strategic cooperation.

