Metadome.Ai Launches AI Virtual Sales Assistant With Jameel Motors Egypt

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Metadome, in collaboration with Jameel Motors Egypt, one of the country's most prominent automotive distributors, has launched an AI-assisted virtual sales assistant designed to support the entire customer journey - both pre-sales and post-sales.

Jameel Motors, a key player in Egypt's automotive market, brings decades of expertise in mobility sector and a reputation for representing some of the world's most recognized commercial and passenger vehicle brands. Its expansive sales and after-sales network position the company as a trusted name in delivering customer-centric innovation.

As a collaboration between two leading technology innovators, Jameel Motors Egypt is stepping into the future of customer engagement by bringing the power of AI to the showroom floor and beyond. Developed by Metadome, the newly launched virtual assistant provides customers with round-the-clock, real-time support across all digital touchpoints. Whether learning about car models, comparing features, booking test drives, or tracking vehicle delivery, the assistant acts as a knowledgeable and responsive digital partner throughout the pre-sales experience.

More than just a sales tool, the assistant also supports post-sales services. Customers can authenticate themselves, book maintenance appointments, access previous service records, receive live maintenance updates, activate warranties, locate service centers, and request spare parts and accessories. It also delivers automated maintenance reminders and other services that's helping streamline after-sales support while keeping customers fully informed and connected.

“At Metadome, we're driven by one simple idea-technology should feel intuitive, human, and helpful. That's exactly what we aimed for with this product. By combining Jameel Motors deep automotive expertise with our conversational AI capabilities and tech backbone, we've created an experience that feels less like a bot-and more like a knowledgeable, always-available assistant,” said Shorya Mahajan, Co-founder and COO of Metadome

The assistant is already live at select Jameel Motors digital touchpoints, with early feedback indicating stronger online engagement, faster response cycles, and increased customer satisfaction.

Tarek Abdullatif, Regional Director Jameel Motors Egypt, stated:“We've seen firsthand how digital tools can transform industries. This assistant is more than a chatbot it's a smart, responsive designed to meet the needs of today's connected customer.”

He added,“In the coming months, the virtual assistant solution will roll out across Jameel Motors entire network, in Egypt as part of the company's commitment to innovation and customer-centric service.