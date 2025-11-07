Three People Who Offered Jobs In The President's Office Detained In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Prosecutor's General Office reported this on its website.

The Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region, together with the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv and with operational support from the Migration Police Department, exposed and detained three people involved in fraud committed by prior conspiracy during martial law.

According to the investigation, a Kyiv resident organized a scheme for illegal enrichment out of selfish motives. Introducing himself under a false name, he convinced the victim that he allegedly had family ties with the leadership of the President's Office of Ukraine and could arrange for him to be appointed as deputy director of one of the departments for $100,000. To create the appearance of influence over officials, the organizer involved two accomplices.

They met with the victim, maintained the story, and were supposed to receive the money.

In this way, in October of this year, the fraudsters received $15,000. After the transfer of the second part of the agreed amount, $50,000, the participants in the scheme were exposed and detained.

The detainees are being prepared for charges under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud in especially large amounts committed by a group of persons), as well as motions for pretrial detention.

