2025 Poised to Be Among Hottest Years on Record
(MENAFN) The year 2025 is highly likely to become one of the three warmest years ever recorded, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, the EU's satellite monitoring system, which announced its findings on Thursday.
Based on the service’s monthly temperature review, October ranked as the third-hottest October globally on record, with an average temperature of 15.14C (59F). This figure is 0.70C (1.26F) above the 1991-2020 average.
The global average temperature last month also exceeded pre-industrial levels (1850-1900) by 1.55C (2.79F). This marks the first instance since April of this year that a monthly global temperature anomaly surpassed 1.5C (2.7F) above pre-industrial benchmarks.
Despite these elevated temperatures, October 2025 was 0.16C (0.29F) cooler than the record-breaking October of 2023, which remains the hottest October ever documented.
Examining the 12-month span from November 2024 to October 2025, the average temperature was 0.62C (1.12F) above the 1991-2020 average and 1.5C (2.7F) higher than pre-industrial levels.
In light of these measurements, it is now nearly certain that 2025 will secure a position as the second- or third-hottest year on record, anticipated to match or slightly fall below the level of 2023, which currently holds the title of the second hottest year.
