Azerbaijan Celebrates Victory Day With 'Our Victory Across World' Event (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora marked the 5th anniversary of the country's victory in Karabakh with a solemn ceremony at its headquarters in Baku, the committee told Trend.

The event, titled“Our Victory across the World,” brought together government officials, members of the public and media, families of fallen soldiers, and representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

The ceremony opened with the national anthem and a moment of silence honoring those who lost their lives defending the country's territorial integrity.

The first speech was delivered by Nigar Aliyeva, daughter of the martyred Lieutenant Colonel Anar Aliyev, who expressed the pride she felt on the 5th anniversary of Victory and said her father's spirit would be at peace knowing how far the nation had come.

“The victory of the valiant Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev stands as the brightest chapter in our nation's history,” said Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

“This triumph has become a source of immense pride for Azerbaijanis worldwide, inspiring greater unity and determination to share our just cause with the international community,” he added.

Muradov highlighted the active engagement of Azerbaijani communities abroad during both the war and post-war periods, noting that dozens of events and major campaigns are being organized across various countries to mark the fifth anniversary of the victory. He emphasized that the diaspora's efforts remain in full harmony with the political course of the Azerbaijani state.

Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, public figure, Doctor of Philology, Professor, and full member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Rafael Huseynov, described the victory in the Patriotic War as a celebration of the nation's moral strength and the restoration of historical justice.

Speakers, including Second Karabakh War participant Captain Mahur Hamidov, People's Artists Fakhreddin Manafov and Yalchin Adigozalov, Doctor of Historical Sciences and Professor at the Institute of History named after A.A. Bakikhanov, Mais Emrahov, Chairperson of the“Zafar” Public Union Sevinj Orucova, and Nick Noulis, author of“My Journey to Karabakh” and long-time resident of Azerbaijan, called Victory Day a symbol of national unity and solidarity between the state and the people. They also emphasized the exemplary role of martyr families and veterans in Azerbaijani society.

During the event, a video presentation titled“Our Victory across the World” was screened, featuring excerpts from speeches by the head of state, activities of Azerbaijani communities abroad during and after the war, and congratulatory messages from prominent diaspora representatives. A documentary film titled“Letter to a Martyr” was also shown.

As part of the event, gifts were presented to the children of martyrs on behalf of the Azerbaijani diaspora, and information was shared about the ongoing material support provided to martyr families.

The Committee, together with the Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora (FSAD) and Azerbaijani communities abroad, consistently keeps martyr families at the center of attention, offering both moral and material assistance and engaging martyr children in various committee-led initiatives.