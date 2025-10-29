UAE's Obaid Alketbi Clinches Gold At Asian Youth Games In Bahrain

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team kicked off their campaign at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain with an impressive start, winning two medals - a gold and a silver - on the opening day. Obaid Alketbi captured gold in the 56kg division, while teammate Salem Alqubaisi claimed silver in the 62kg category.

These results raised the UAE's total medal count to 21-comprising nine gold, seven silver, and five bronze-securing sixth place overall and maintaining the nation's position as the leading Arab country with less than 48 hours remaining in the Games.

China continues to top the overall standings with 105 medals, followed by Uzbekistan with 45 and Kazakhstan with 59. Saudi Arabia ranks 13th (second among Arab nations) with 18 medals (3 gold, 4 silver, and 11 bronze), while Iraq stands 14th (third Arab) with 11 medals (3 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze). Host nation Bahrain ranks 15th (fourth Arab) with nine medals (3 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze).

In badminton, UAE's Rayan Malhan continued his impressive form, advancing to the semifinals after a straight-sets victory over Indonesia's Jin Maharishil. He will face China's Xu Ji Ning in the semifinals on Wednesday.

The UAE cyclist Sultan Al Hammadi concluded his road race in eighth place with a time of 2:24:15, competing against 69 cyclists from across Asia.

Meanwhile, the Jiu-Jitsu event featured intense matchups and strong performances from across the continent, as the UAE athletes showcased their technical skill, composure, and determination to compete among Asia's best.

The national team delivered composed and disciplined performances, blending tactical awareness with high energy and focus. Their execution of the coaching team's strategies, along with the benefits of their recent intensive training camp, was evident as they secured a well-earned place on the podium.

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the results highlight the team's continued progress.“These medals are a reflection of the limitless support of our wise leadership, which provides every opportunity for our athletes to succeed,” he said.

“They also underline the Federation's focus on developing young talent and preparing the next generation of champions. We are equally proud of our partnership with Mubadala Investment Company, which continues to set an example in supporting sport and youth development.”

Gold medallist Obaid Alketbi said:“I'm proud of this achievement after months of hard training and preparation. The competition was tough, but our determination to make the UAE proud gave us the push we needed.”

Silver medallist Salem Alqubaisi added:“The level of competition was very high, but with strong preparation, guidance from our coaches, and encouragement from my teammates, I was able to perform well. It's an honour to represent my country here, and I'm aiming for more success in the coming days.”

The jiu-jitsu events at the Asian Youth Games continue on Thursday, with the UAE national team looking to build on its strong start and add more medals to its tally.