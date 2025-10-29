403
A Fair Workplace: The Strategic Foundation for a Sustainable Future
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) By Adjaratou Ndiaye - General Manager, Philip Morris Jordan
The modern workplace is undergoing profound transformation. Evolving employee expectations, economic headwinds, and rapid innovation are shaping the driving forces behind what makes an organization thrive. Today, the ideal workplace has surpassed being measured by a sleek décor or advanced infrastructure. It is rooted in the strength of a company’s culture, one that is anchored in inclusivity, ambition, enduring human values, and professional ethics.
Across the Levant, structural barriers continue to limit economic participation, particularly for women. In Jordan, the World Bank’s 2024 data reveals that women’s labor force participation stands at just 14% compared to 61.2% for men. In the broader MENA region, the figure reaches only 19%, highlighting the wide gap. Pay equity is equally pressing: the International Labor Organization reports a gender pay gap of 7.7% in Jordan’s private sector and 12.9% in the public sector. Globally, the situation is not drastically better as the gap averages 23%, reflecting the far-reaching extents of this challenge. These disparities demand decisive, systemic action to achieve fairness in the workplace.
Equal pay stands as the cornerstone of a mature, high-performance culture. A fair workplace evaluates people solely on performance and skills as opposed to any other criteria. It ensures equal opportunities free from bias or discrimination, whether in task allocation, pay and benefits, recognition and promotions, or career development. Such an environment fosters openness, initiative, and growth, allowing every employee to contribute and thrive.
This approach is a consistent everyday practice, not a quick fix. It has a profound impact on strengthening loyalty, boosting performance, and driving productivity. Today, true success is not defined by the volume of products, market reach, financial returns, or capacity to innovate. It is measured by the policies an organization adopts to manage and nurture its people, creating an environment where every employee feels valued, and opportunities are awarded based on competence and merit. This, in turn, fosters organizational stability, reduces turnover, and elevates job satisfaction.
A clear example of this commitment is Philip Morris International’s recent receipt of the Equal Pay Certification for the third time from the prestigious independent Swiss foundation Equal-Salary. This recognition reflects years of dedication, and a comprehensive institutional approach executed with precision and transparency. It embodies our belief that empowerment begins from within, transforming equality into a tangible, sustainable reality through a fair environment built on the principle of “equal pay for equal work” across all company locations, covering more than 83,000 employees.
The certification followed a rigorous audit process, including statistical analyses of pay structures, extensive employee surveys, and in-depth HR interviews. It reaffirms that fairness at PMI is embedded in daily practice. Since first earning the certification in 2019, becoming the first multinational company to do so, PMI has upheld a transparent, objective approach to evaluating and updating pay, promotions, and incentives.
On a local level, Philip Morris Jordan, part of the global parent company, has mirrored PMI’s commitment and led change in fostering an equitable and dynamic workplace. Today, we stand among the region’s best, offering an enriching, stimulating, and inclusive environment that values openness, equality, and diversity. The company actively addresses the needs of a varied workforce, ensuring fair representation across backgrounds and providing tangible support for both gender and ethnic diversity.
This commitment has translated into exceptional gender balance across its markets in the Egypt and Levant cluster, namely Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon. In Egypt, women make up more than third of the workforce and hold 40 leadership roles. In Lebanon, women represent about 45% of employees and occupy 39% of senior positions. In Jordan, the company is led by a woman serving as General Manager, with women holding 30% of leadership positions.
The Top Employer Award, given to organizations that demonstrate excellence in human resources practices and create exceptional working environments by the Top Employers Institute, stands as a strong testament to this commitment. Philip Morris achieved the remarkable milestone of winning this award for nine consecutive years, reflecting success in building a culture rooted in trust, empowerment, and equal opportunity. Practical policies underpinning this culture have measurably reduced turnover, strengthened loyalty, and enhanced teams’ adaptability, initiative, innovation, and decision-making.
This achievement is reinforced by a firm commitment from management to recognize and reward employee contributions. Targeted programs are in place to attract, develop, and retain female talent, in line with Philip Morris International’s global strategy. These efforts are supported by objective evaluation systems, transparent pay structures, flexible work policies, and a comprehensive benefits package that includes flexible paid leave, mental and physical wellness programs, parenting support, and more.
Across its global network, Philip Morris International integrates pay equity into its strategic vision, not as a standalone initiative, but as a vital part of its broader transformation toward a smoke-free future driven by science and innovation. Employees are central to this journey, viewed not merely as contributors but as active partners in change. The experience PMI has built worldwide, and applied in Egypt and the Levant’s cluster markets, including Jordan, demonstrates that equity is more than a moral imperative, but rather a strategic choice at the heart of a modern, forward-thinking operating model.
Drawing on more than 15 years of experience in transformational leadership, strategic planning, and team development, I believe companies can play a pivotal role in closing long-standing gaps and driving comprehensive development. This requires taking the lead in crafting internal policies that respect human rights and invest in people as the foundation for a better future. At Philip Morris, we believe this begins with a culture of fairness, equality, and transparency, empowering local talent to engage as true partners, not just executors.
