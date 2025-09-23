I Lost Nine Kilos For My Role In 'Balti', Says Shanthanu Baghyaraj

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor Shanthanu, who plays the pivotal role of a kabaddi player called Kumar in director Unni Sivalingam's upcoming Tamil-Malayalam bilingual sports action drama 'Balti', says he has lost over nine kilos for the role.

Congratulate the actor, who looks like a proper Kabaddi player -- lean and fit-- in the film, and the actor flashes a smile. He says, "I have lost nine kilos. We had to undergo a training camp in Kabaddi and for stunts."

The film, the story of which is set in the border region between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, will revolve around four boys who put their Kabbadi playing skills to use to settle scores with their rivals. It will feature Shanthanu as a specialist in the Kabaddi skill of 'Dash'.

The actor, whose last film in Tamil 'Blue Star' emerged a superhit, will be seen in a Malayalam film after almost 15 years.

The film, which has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs, was originally scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 29 for Onam this year. However, now, the film's release has been pushed to September 26.

Shane Nigam plays a Kabaddi player called Udhayan in the film. The sports drama, that will revolve around the sport of Kabaddi, will showcase Shane Nigam as a fearless raider, who strikes terror in the hearts of the defence of the opposing teams. Interestingly, this film will be an important landmark in Shane Nigam's film career as it is his 25th film.

Apart from Shane Nigam, the film will feature actors Preethi Asrani in a pivotal roles. More significantly, it will have director Alphonse Puthren, best known for having directed the blockbuster Premam, playing the role of a cold-blooded gangster called Soda Babu.

Actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj plays a character called Kumar in the film while Selvaraghavan plays a character called Porthamarai Bhairavan in the film.

Written and directed by Unni Sivalingam, the film is being produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Binu George Alexander under the banners of STK Frames and Binu George Alexander Productions respectively.

Cinematography for the film is by Alex J Pulickal while art direction is by Ashik S. More significantly, the movie has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar.

Editing for the film is by Shivkumar V.Panicker while costumes have been designed by Melwy J. The film, which will be high on action, has two stunt masters -- Action Sandhosh and Vicky.