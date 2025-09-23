I Lost Nine Kilos For My Role In 'Balti', Says Shanthanu Baghyaraj
Congratulate the actor, who looks like a proper Kabaddi player -- lean and fit-- in the film, and the actor flashes a smile. He says, "I have lost nine kilos. We had to undergo a training camp in Kabaddi and for stunts."
The film, the story of which is set in the border region between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, will revolve around four boys who put their Kabbadi playing skills to use to settle scores with their rivals. It will feature Shanthanu as a specialist in the Kabaddi skill of 'Dash'.
The actor, whose last film in Tamil 'Blue Star' emerged a superhit, will be seen in a Malayalam film after almost 15 years.
The film, which has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs, was originally scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 29 for Onam this year. However, now, the film's release has been pushed to September 26.
Shane Nigam plays a Kabaddi player called Udhayan in the film. The sports drama, that will revolve around the sport of Kabaddi, will showcase Shane Nigam as a fearless raider, who strikes terror in the hearts of the defence of the opposing teams. Interestingly, this film will be an important landmark in Shane Nigam's film career as it is his 25th film.
Apart from Shane Nigam, the film will feature actors Preethi Asrani in a pivotal roles. More significantly, it will have director Alphonse Puthren, best known for having directed the blockbuster Premam, playing the role of a cold-blooded gangster called Soda Babu.
Actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj plays a character called Kumar in the film while Selvaraghavan plays a character called Porthamarai Bhairavan in the film.
Written and directed by Unni Sivalingam, the film is being produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Binu George Alexander under the banners of STK Frames and Binu George Alexander Productions respectively.
Cinematography for the film is by Alex J Pulickal while art direction is by Ashik S. More significantly, the movie has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar.
Editing for the film is by Shivkumar V.Panicker while costumes have been designed by Melwy J. The film, which will be high on action, has two stunt masters -- Action Sandhosh and Vicky.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment