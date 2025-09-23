Sensex Slips 180 Points, Nifty Holds 25,202 Auto Stocks Shine

Indian stock markets on Tuesday kicked off on a shaky note, mirroring the uncertainty in global cues. While benchmark indices struggled to hold ground, auto counters brought some cheer. The Sensex opened at 82,147.37, just 12 points lower than yesterday's close, but soon slipped nearly 180 points. The Nifty50, however, managed a positive start at 25,209, up 6.65 points. On Monday, the Sensex had ended at 82,159.97 and the Nifty50 at 25,202.35.

Broader markets also stayed mixed. The BSE Midcap index added 46 points, while the Smallcap index edged up 32 points to 54,265.96.

Auto Stocks in the Fast Lane

Maruti Suzuki surged over 1.9% in early trade, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, and Bajaj Finserv. On the losing side, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Trent, and Bharti Airtel dragged, with Sun Pharma slipping more than 0.5%.

Market breadth leaned negative, with 1,604 stocks in the red against 992 in the green, while 82 remained unchanged on the NSE.

Expert View

“Unless the market clears 25,300/82,500, sentiment will stay weak,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities. He added that traders should watch for support at 25,150–25,050 on Nifty and 82,000–81,700 on Sensex, while resistance sits near 25,300/82,500.

FII-DII Flow

FIIs broke their two-day buying streak on September 22, selling equities worth Rs 2,910 crore. DIIs, however, cushioned the fall, buying equities worth Rs 2,582 crore.

Global Mood

Asian markets traded mixed - Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 193 points (0.76%), while South Korea's Kospi gained 14 points. China's SSE Composite climbed 1.23%. On Wall Street, benchmarks touched fresh record highs on Monday.

Gift Nifty Signal

Gift Nifty suggested a flat start, trading at 25,301, up just 12.5 points from the previous close.