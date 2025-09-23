Navratri 2025: What's The Connection Of Red Color In Maa Kali's Worship? Find Out
Navratri 2025: In Hinduism, the worship of Maa Kali is considered an essential part of Shakti Puja. The color red is closely associated with her form. Red is seen as a symbol of power, anger, victory, and protection
Maa Kali's fierce form is for destroying demons. Her appearance symbolizes the end of evil. Due to this blood symbolism, red is deeply tied to her, representing life, courage, and victory.
In Kali Puja, red clothes, flowers (like hibiscus), and tilak are key. Devotees offer a red chunari, as red shows her mix of anger and compassion. It's sacred in Navratri worship.
In Kali Sadhana, red's role is mysterious. Practitioners use red clothes, mats, and offerings to destroy fear and negativity, awakening courage. A red puja is a way to gain power.
Red symbolizes not just fierceness but also motherhood. It gives life as blood, so Kali's red signifies rebirth, not just destruction. It's an eternal symbol of female power.
The link between Maa Kali and red is a mix of destruction, protection, victory, and motherhood. During Navratri, offerings in red help remove obstacles and bring new energy.
