Jordan Welcomes Recognition Of Palestine By Several Countries

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs welcomed the official recognition of the State of Palestine by France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, and Andorra.The announcement was made during the International Conference on the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution in New York, held within the week of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali expressed Jordan's appreciation for the recognition by friendly countries, stressing that it reinforces international efforts to uphold the Palestinian people's rights to freedom and their inalienable right to establish an independent and sovereign state on their national soil, in accordance with international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.Majali highlighted the significance of the Two-State Solution Conference, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, describing it as an important step and a clear message from the international community on the necessity of establishing an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital. He affirmed that this remains the only path to achieving a just and comprehensive peace that ensures security and stability in the region.He further reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to working with Arab partners and the international community to support the Palestinian people's rights, end the occupation, and establish their independent, sovereign state on their national territory.