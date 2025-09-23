Nifty's Short-Term Trend Hinges On 25,000 Support Zone, Say SEBI Analysts

Indian equity markets extended their losing streak for the second consecutive session on Monday, with the Nifty closing just above the 25,200 mark after US President Donald Trump announced a sharp hike in H-1B visa application fees, which weighed on market confidence.

Will the Nifty move past its inflection point? SEBI-registered analysts shared the trade setup for Tuesday on Stocktwits.

Trade Setup For September 23

Mayank Singh Chandel noted that on the daily chart, Nifty has tested the breakout zone of 25,150–25,200, and the price action suggested that this level will play a decisive role in shaping the next short-term move. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 58 reflects cooling momentum but remains in the bullish zone, suggesting dips could attract buying interest.

The 25,150–25,000 zone will be closely watched as a make-or-break support. A sustained rebound from this zone could set the stage for a move back towards 25,450–25,500. However, a decisive breakdown below 25,000 may invite further selling pressure, dragging the index lower.

Levels to watch

. Immediate Support: 25,150 – the breakout level from the recent rally. A breach below this could expose the index to 25,000, a critical psychological and technical support.

. Immediate Resistance: 25,300 – if reclaimed, it could trigger a rebound.

. Crucial Resistance Zone: 25,450 – sustaining above this zone will be key to resuming the uptrend.

Chandel concluded that the short-term trend remains cautiously positive as long as 25,000 holds. He advised traders to track 25,150 support and 25,450 resistance for directional cues. Adding that every dip near support remains a potential buying opportunity, but to remain cautious until a clear breakout emerges.

Bharat Sharma of Stockace Financial Services highlighted that once again, the "GST Mahotsav" failed to make an impact on the market. He added that as we head into the weekly expiry session on Tuesday, it is essential to note that markets have been correcting steadily over the last three trading sessions, moving within a downside channel.

If the market decisively breaches the downside trendline, the fall could intensify further. The immediate support is seen at 25,175, which, if broken, could lead to 25,140, 25,100, 25,040, and ultimately 25,000.

Sharma sees a higher possibility of a bounce from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) support near 25,200 on the 15-minute timeframe. In case of this scenario, the Nifty index could target 25,260–25,280, with immediate resistance around 25,220.

A & Y Market Research pegged the intraday Nifty resistance at 25,215 - 25,246, with support at 25,009 - 25,075. For Bank Nifty (Intraday), resistance is seen at 55,443 - 55,557, with support at 55,055 - 55,168.

