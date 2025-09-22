Logic Works Launches AI-Powered Mobile Applications To Transform User Experiences In The UAE

Dubai-based company Logic Works, a leading technology company in the UAE, is set to announce the release of its latest product, a suite of AI-powered mobile applications designed to help businesses deliver more innovative, faster, and personalized experiences to their users.

These new applications, targeting both iOS and Android, boast features that are well beyond the ordinary.

They merge a smooth design with artificial intelligence, assisting UAE businesses in enhancing engagement, automating customer interaction, and making better decisions based on real-time data. The apps support both English and Arabic, making them a significant step forward in local technology development, particularly for the local market.

The CEO of Logic Works, Salman Waria , stated, "With this launch, Logic Works is redefining how UAE businesses connect with their customers through mobile experiences powered by AI. This is more than app development; it's about creating meaningful digital experiences aligned with the UAE's AI vision."

A New Generation of Smart Features

What makes these mobile applications special is the level of intelligence with which they operate behind the scenes. Individuals get customized suggestions in terms of behavior and preferences.

Businesses receive real-time dashboards that provide actionable business insights. AI chatbots can offer real-time and 24-hour customer support, and predictive analytics allow companies to anticipate their customers' needs before they even arise.

Full Arabic language support, including voice recognition, is one of the most significant localizations, as it will provide native speakers with fluent interaction. Every application is also designed to be performance-based and secure, providing the high-speed and security of data required in the modern mobile-first economy.

Designed for UAE Businesses

Logic Works is targeting industries with high impacts, such as retail, healthcare, real estate, logistics, and finance, where customer loyalty and business performance can be directly enhanced by providing them with a personalized and efficient digital experience.

These mobile applications are timed to capitalize on the growing trend of using AI to personalize people's experiences, which is increasing at an alarming rate in the Middle East.

The Logic Works is a customized and scalable solution that enables businesses to foster closer relationships with their customers and deliver efficiency in their internal operations.

Additionally, Salman Waria stated, "Our AI-powered apps don't just look good - they think smart. From personalized recommendations to predictive insights, we're helping brands stay ahead of the curve."

Supporting the UAE's AI Vision 2031

This launch aligns with the UAE AI Strategy 2031, aiming to make the country a global artificial intelligence hub. Logic Works is a pioneer in providing localized AI-based mobile applications tailored to language and culture.

Through AI innovation, creative design, and business strategy, Logic Works is making businesses accept the future of mobile technology in a manner that is impactful and sustainable.

About Logic Works

Logic Works offers end-to-end digital solutions, including AI-powered mobile apps, custom web development, AI automation, e-commerce platforms, digital marketing, and CRM software. Serving Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and the wider Middle East, Logic Works helps companies grow through innovative, user-focused technology.