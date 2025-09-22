QBWA Signs Mou With Oman Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Businesswomen Committee

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, represented by its Businesswomen Committee, during its participation in the symposium on "Leadership and Management Development," held in Muscat.

The event was held under the patronage of His Highness H.H. Sayyid Loay bin Ghalib Al Said and aimed to enhance the capacities of women professionals and empower them to lead the future with confidence and competence.

This collaboration reflects QBWA's ongoing commitment to strengthening the capabilities of women entrepreneurs and supporting them in transforming challenges into investment and development opportunities through the cultivation of confident, future-oriented female leadership.

Keynote Presentation:

"Personal Empowerment, Internal Transformation, and Self-Leadership"

As part of the symposium, Aisha Hussein Alfardan, Vice Chairwoman of QBWA, delivered a keynote presentation titled "Personal Empowerment, Internal Transformation, and Self-Leadership." In her remarks, she emphasized that true strength begins from within, and that self-leadership and internal transformation are essential foundations for any form of sustainable development-be it at the individual, societal, or national level.

Alfardan shared her personal and professional journey, which led her to firmly believe that authentic empowerment starts with self-belief. She noted that the moment a woman realizes her potential is the moment she becomes a catalyst for change and progress. She also underscored that empowering women to make decisions and access equal opportunities in the workplace enhances their capacity to lead transformative change.

She expressed her pride in sharing her perspective and experience on self-empowerment and leadership, affirming that these elements are the foundation of sustainable leadership. Her work with QBWA, she noted, is a living example of how self-leadership can drive meaningful social impact.

Panel Discussion

"Inspirational Leadership in a Rapidly Changing World: Between Self-empowerment and Crisis Management"

Aisha Alfardan also participated in a high-level panel discussion titled“Inspiring Leadership in a Rapidly Changing World: Between Empowerment and Crisis Management.” The session explored how inspirational leadership shapes workplace environments, how leadership principles translate under pressure, and how institutional leaders can empower teams and foster a culture of innovation.

Joining Alfardan on the panel were Ayman bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Vice Chairman of SABCO Group; Dr. Aflah bin Said Al Hadhrami, General Manager at Petroleum Development Oman; and Swati Mandela, President of the Mandela Institute for Humanity.

The discussion examined the role of leadership in balancing empowerment with crisis management, with a focus on nurturing women's leadership capabilities and addressing the unique challenges they face in Arab societies.

The symposium featured an interactive dialogue titled "Challenges and Opportunities in a Changing World," where Dr. Amer Bin Awad Al Rawas, Chairman of the Concordia Group, discussed the challenges facing business leaders amid regional and international shifts, explored the opportunities emerging from current economic transformations, and addressed strategies for balancing challenges and opportunities to enhance business sustainability.

Memorandum of Understanding Signing:

The symposium concluded with the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Aisha Hussein Alfardan, Vice Chairwoman of QBWA, and Areej Bint Mohsin Al Zaabi, Chairwoman of the Businesswomen Committee at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The MoU aims to enhance economic, commercial, and investment cooperation between Qatar and Oman and to facilitate investment processes in both directions.

It reaffirms both parties' commitment to exchanging expertise, supporting women's empowerment efforts, and highlighting the pivotal role women play in driving economic growth and entrepreneurship.

Commenting on the occasion, Aisha Hussein Alfardan stated:“At the Qatari Businesswomen Association, we firmly believe that strategic regional partnerships such as this agreement with the Businesswomen Committee in Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, lay the foundation for enhancing trade and investment between our countries. Women's empowerment is not achieved through awareness alone, but through building sustainable ecosystems that translate into tangible opportunities on the ground.”

From her side, Areej Bint Mohsin Al Zaabi remarked:“Signing this MoU with the Qatari Businesswomen Association represents a significant step toward unifying Gulf efforts to support women entrepreneurs and enhance knowledge and trade exchange between Omani and Qatari women. We believe that joint cooperation is the key to fostering a culture of innovation, competitiveness, and meaningful participation of women in economic development.”

This initiative reflects QBWA's dedication to establishing a comprehensive platform for empowering women and enhancing their social and economic presence. It is part of a broader strategy to expand the Association's local, regional, and international impact by forging partnerships with institutions that share its mission to elevate women's status across all sectors.