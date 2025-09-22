Kate Harrison Brennan
Director, Sydney Policy Lab,
University of Sydney
Dr Kate Harrison Brennan is the Director of the Sydney Policy Lab. She holds a BA (Hons I) / LLB (Hons I) from the University of Sydney, an M.Phil (Development Studies) and D.Phil (Politics) from the University of Oxford. Kate is a NSW Rhodes Scholar and served as advisor to Prime Minister Julia Gillard.Experience
–present
Director, Sydney Policy Lab, University of Sydney
2015
University of Oxford , Politics
