Dr Kate Harrison Brennan is the Director of the Sydney Policy Lab. She holds a BA (Hons I) / LLB (Hons I) from the University of Sydney, an M.Phil (Development Studies) and D.Phil (Politics) from the University of Oxford. Kate is a NSW Rhodes Scholar and served as advisor to Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

