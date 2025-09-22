Building Barbados' Creative Economy

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Central Bank of Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – When we talk about exporting vibes, we're not just talking about festivals or performances. We're talking about harnessing our culture, our music, art, stories, designs, and digital content as a valuable economic asset. That is what makes Barbados distinctive and also what can fuel a more diverse, resilient economy.

Culture as currency

Culture creates value in ways both tangible and intangible. Take Crop Over, for example. It remains one of our biggest draws for visitors and a living showcase of Barbadian creativity. An economic study done by the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies for the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) found that between 2005 and 2007, the festival generated close to BDS$78 million in direct and indirect impact for 2007 alone, up from about BDS$55 million in 2001 (Lashley, Moore, Downes, Ifill, & Chow, 2007). A clear reminder that culture goes beyond performance, it creates real economic impact.

But culture does not start and end with the festival season. It is present in our everyday rhythms, the way we create, and the stories we tell that resonate well beyond our shores. These are assets that can be packaged, promoted, and exported. And every dollar earned through cultural exports, whether it comes from music streams, fashion lines, or a taste of our cuisine, strengthens the case for cultural industries as a real and viable part of our economic future.

Then there's the Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA). An impact assessment of CARIFESTA XIII, carried out by the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies (UWI, Cave Hill) (SALISES, 2018) for the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, found that when Barbados hosted the festival in 2017, the island welcomed 4,120 visiting artists and officials. Participating countries spent close to USD$1.2 million locally on accommodation, food, and services, excluding the expenditures of tourists and audiences.

Put simply, the festival pumped money into hotels, restaurants, transportation, and small businesses, while also providing regional creatives with a platform to showcase their work. The impact assessment concluded that the event was a“modest success,” but the bigger takeaway was that when we measure culture, we see its economic value. That is exactly how we should be treating the creative economy, as a viable export sector with room to grow.

It is clear that festivals like Crop Over and CARIFESTA are more than cultural celebrations; they are proof that creativity fuels real economic activity. When measured and managed well, the creative economy stands out not as an afterthought, but as a serious pathway for Barbados's growth and diversification.

The economic logic: Diversification through creativity

Tourism accounts for a significant portion of Barbados's economic activity. While that sector has been the backbone of growth for decades, relying so heavily on one industry leaves us vulnerable. The COVID-19 pandemic proved just how quickly external shocks can shake our foundations, and climate change poses an even bigger long-term risk. If Barbados aims to build resilience, we must broaden our base. One area that showed its importance during the pandemic was the creative economy. According to the Caribbean Development Bank, Barbadian creatives were among the hardest hit, making the second-highest number of applications for emergency relief funding across the region (Barbados Today, 2022). This highlighted both the scale of the sector and the urgency of supporting it as a pillar of diversification.

Globally, the creative economy is already a high-value sector. According to UNESCO, it contributes more than USD$2.3 trillion or 3.1 percent of global GDP to the world economy each year and accounts for 6.2 percent of global employment (UNCTAD, 2024). In the Caribbean, the sector is increasingly being recognised as a viable engine of growth. From reggae in Jamaica to carnival in Trinidad and Tobago, cultural exports already generate significant income and global recognition for the region. Barbados has every opportunity to do the same with its unique brand of creativity.

Creative industries offer a different kind of growth. They are grounded in talent and innovation rather than heavy infrastructure or imported inputs. A young artist with a laptop, a designer with a sketchbook, or a musician with access to a home studio can begin creating with relatively low financial investment. In other words, creativity has a lower barrier to entry, which makes it accessible and scalable for a wide cross-section of Barbadians.

This sector also speaks directly to our youth. Too often, young people feel their options are limited to traditional fields or migration. The creative economy gives them space to channel their passions into careers, while also strengthening social identity and pride in local culture. That counts not only as a win for individuals, but it's a win for the country, because keeping our talent here also means keeping the energy and innovation that drive growth.

The benefits do not stop there. Creative industries have powerful spill-over effects. A thriving music scene feeds into tourism through concerts, festivals, and cultural tourism packages. Fashion and design are linked with manufacturing and retail. Culinary arts tie directly into agriculture and hospitality. Even digital content creation connects to education and tech. When creativity thrives, it ripples outward, supporting other industries, multiplying economic opportunity, and proving itself as a genuine pathway to diversification, growth, and resilience.

Building the pillars for a creative economy

If Barbados is serious about treating culture as an economic driver, we need to put structures in place to support it, starting with data. Too often, the creative sector is spoken about in broad strokes, but we need solid numbers that show its footprint, who's employed, how much revenue is generated, and what export potential exists. With that evidence, policymakers and investors can make informed decisions.

Financing is another gap that must be addressed. Traditional loans do not always fit the unpredictable income streams of artists and creatives. Alternatives like micro-loans, grants, or even crowdfunding platforms can give practitioners the capital they need to start projects or scale their work without being locked out of the system. This is also where financial innovation comes in. Barbados's new national instant payment system, BiMPay, for example, can make it easier for creatives to get paid quickly and securely.

We also need to invest in people, not just products. Training in business management, marketing, and export readiness can equip creatives with the tools to turn talent into thriving enterprises. This is where agencies such as Export Barbados can make a bigger difference by tailoring their programmes to the unique needs of cultural entrepreneurs.

Finally, strong intellectual property (IP) protections are critical. If creators cannot secure and monetise their work, much of the value leaks away. A robust IP framework ensures that the benefits of Barbadian creativity flow back to those who produce it and, by extension, to the wider economy.

Building these pillars provides the support and structure needed for our culture to thrive, both at home and on the global stage.

The vision ahead

Barbados has the talent and the culture to make creative exports a reality. What we now need is strategy, coordination, funding, infrastructure, and systems that help culture evolve from celebration to sustainable economy.

Exporting vibes is more than simply giving the world a taste of our spirit; it's about building lasting value here at home. Let us invest in creativity, streamline support, and set our cultural economy on a path to thrive.

The post Building Barbados' creative economy appeared first on Caribbean News Global .