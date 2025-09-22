Vietnamese Singer Triumphs at Intervision Song Contest in Moscow
(MENAFN) Vietnamese vocalist Duc Phuc emerged victorious at the Intervision song contest held in Moscow on Sunday.
The international panel of judges awarded Phuc the top honor for a performance that combined aspects of folk singing and rap. Competitors from 22 nations participated in the event.
Phuc scored 422 points, while the second-place finishers, the Nomad Trio from Kyrgyzstan, accumulated 373 points. Dana Al Meer from Qatar secured third place with 369 points.
“Thank you so much. It is an honor to be here,” Phuc expressed on stage, acknowledging his supporters and the audience.
Born in Hanoi, the artist gained prominence after winning the Vietnamese edition of The Voice in 2015 and has since released numerous hits domestically.
In Moscow, he delivered the song Phu Dong Thien Vuong, which draws inspiration from a legendary Vietnamese folk hero.
Organizers noted that the contest is modeled after a Soviet-era competition of the same name and is designed to promote friendship and cultural diversity.
Russian singer Shaman (Yaroslav Dronov) requested that the jury refrain from voting for him, arguing that Russia had already “won” by hosting Intervision.
The competition was revived in Russia after the country was banned from the Eurovision Song Contest due to the Ukraine conflict. Moscow has positioned the updated Intervision as a “depoliticized” event.
“Culture and music have no borders, and today’s event showcases the unifying power of art,” Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in a message to the participants. Organizers revealed that next year’s contest will take place in Saudi Arabia.
