Cathay Pacific Returns To Seattle With Five Weekly Direct Flights

Dhaka: Cathay Pacific announces the return of its direct flights to Seattle from March 30, 2026, reconnecting Hong Kong with one of the most vibrant cities on the west coast of the United States.

Seattle marks the airline's ninth passenger destination in North America, further enhancing the global connectivity of its Hong Kong hub.

This comes as Cathay Pacific continues to strengthen its presence in North America. In April this year, the airline debuted its direct passenger flights between Hong Kong and Dallas-Fort Worth, which will increase to daily from October 26, 2025 by popular demand, up from the current four return flights per week.

The Hong Kong-Seattle service will be operated using Cathay Pacific's Airbus A350-900 aircraft, providing customers with fully flat beds in Business, spacious seats in Premium Economy and comfort in Economy cabins.

The new five-times-weekly service complements Cathay Pacific's North America summer schedule for 2026, which includes more than 110 return flights per week to Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver.

To celebrate the launch of its ninth passenger route in North America, Cathay Pacific is offering a special round-trip promotion in Economy class with fares starting from HKD 5,060 from September 22 to October 31, 2025. Customers traveling between Hong Kong and Seattle can enjoy the World's Best Economy class for departures between March 30 and June 30, 2026.

