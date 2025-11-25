403
Japanese Takaichi, Trump hold talks on Indo-Pacific challenges
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump held a discussion on Tuesday addressing “various challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region,” as stated by reports from Japan’s Foreign Ministry.
"The two leaders also exchanged views on strengthening the Japan-U.S. Alliance ... President Trump made an explanation on the latest situation of U.S.-China relations including the recent U.S.-China summit meeting," the statement added, noting that the call lasted 25 minutes.
“The two leaders affirmed that the two countries will continue working closely under the current international situation,” the statement said.
The conversation occurred a day after Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Tokyo over Taiwan. On Monday, Trump described his discussion with Xi as “very good,” also noting that he accepted an invitation to visit Beijing in April.
According to reports, Xi emphasized to Trump that the reintegration of Taiwan into China remains a key element of the post-war international order.
Earlier in November, Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi informed lawmakers that any Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a “survival-threatening situation,” potentially enabling Japan to “exercise the right of collective self-defense.” Her remarks sparked a strong backlash from Beijing, which advised against travel to Japan, reinstated a ban on seafood imports, and implemented other restrictive measures.
