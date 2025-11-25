Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland Wants Clarification from Yad Vashem Over Social Media Post

(MENAFN) Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced on Monday that he summoned Israel’s ambassador to Poland, seeking clarification and an official correction following a social media message shared by Yad Vashem, Israel's memorial institution to the victims of the Holocaust.

The original message, posted on Sunday on the US social media platform X, stated that “Poland was the first country where Jews were forced to wear a distinctive badge in order to isolate them from the surrounding population.”

The omission of any reference to the Nazi occupation of Poland, or the fact that the policy was enforced by German authorities, sparked immediate backlash in Warsaw.

According to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the post risked giving the misleading impression that the Polish state or Polish society had introduced the badge mandate, rather than it being imposed by the German administration, which governed all political and civic affairs from 1939 to 1945.

Within hours, Yad Vashem added an extra note beneath the original post, stating: “As many users have noticed and as clearly stated in the article linked above, this was done at the behest of the German authorities.”

Subsequently, Dani Dayan, chairman of Yad Vashem, issued a further clarification in response to Sikorski’s request, ensuring that the post would be republished in a way that clearly highlights the historical context of the German occupation.

