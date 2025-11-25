Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Why 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Remains One Of Her Proud Life Achievements

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Television actress Divyanka Tripathi reflected on her journey with“Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,” revealing why the long-running show remains one of the proudest achievements of her career.

In her recent post on Instagram, she spoke about the profound impact the series had on her life, both personally and professionally, and how it continues to hold a special place in her heart. Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka shared a couple of videos featuring her and Karan Patel performing at the Star Parivaar Awards. The clip shows the duo on stage together, instantly reminding everyone of their 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' days.

For the caption, Tripathi wrote,“Here it is... On loving fans demand... Ishra for you from Star Pariwar Awards. Through this post I want to express how lucky I feel to have got the best stimulating subject, electrifying chemistry, talented co-actors, really creative creatives, wonderful producers and a great channel.”

“Getting right combination of all Elements to make a show successful was 'Kismat' and putting all hardwork possible was my responsibility towards it. I can proudly count Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as one of my life's achievements.”

Divyanka Tripathi rose to fame with her stint on the show,“Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,” which was created by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The show featured an ensemble cast including Divyanka, Karan Patel, Ruhanika Dhawan, Anita Hassanandani and Aditi Bhatia. The early storyline was adapted from Manju Kapur's 2011 novel“Custody,” though the series eventually extended its narrative beyond the events of the book.

The story centred on Tamil dentist Ishita Iyer and Punjabi businessman Raman Bhalla, who live in Delhi as neighbours. Ishita, who is unable to conceive, faces difficulties in finding a suitable match, while Raman is navigating life as a divorcee. Their worlds begin to intertwine when Ishita develops a deep, nurturing bond with Raman's young daughter, Ruhi, who had been left behind by his ex-wife.