Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Global Youth Invited To Apply For Doha Debates Ambassador Programme

2025-11-25 03:02:24
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's Doha Debates is inviting global youth ages 18–26 to apply for the eighth cohort of its international ambassador programme. This 12-week virtual experience empowers participants to engage in constructive dialogue, collaborate on solutions to global challenges and form lasting relationships with other emerging leaders.

The application deadline is December 15, 2025. The upcoming cohort begins with a four-week Community of Practice from January 20 to February 10, 2026, followed by the official Ambassador Programme from February 17 to April 7, 2026. Participants will take part in weekly online workshops led by facilitation expert Dr. Brandon Ferderer and systems-thinking specialist Jennifer Geist, alongside guest speakers from around the world. Doha Debates engages a global community in dialogue to explore shared solutions to the world's most pressing issues.

MENAFN25112025000063011010ID1110393114



The Peninsula

