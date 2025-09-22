Queen Alia Airport Posts Record Passenger Numbers In August

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- The Queen Alia International Airport welcomed 1,081,573 passengers in August, the highest monthly total in its history, marking a 12.2% increase compared with the same month last year, according to the Airport International Group.Aircraft movements reached 8,380 in August, up 11.5% year-on-year, while air cargo volumes slipped slightly to 6,683 tonnes, down 0.1% from August 2024.Between January and the end of August, the airport handled a total of 6,467,788 passengers, an increase of 6.6% compared with the same period last year. Aircraft movements rose 3.2% to 52,303, while cargo traffic fell 13% to 45,265 tonnes.Commenting on the milestone, Airport International Group CEO Nicolas Deviller said: "August was the busiest month in Queen Alia International Airport's history, reflecting continued growth despite regional challenges."He attributed the record to the return of expatriates during the summer holidays, underscoring the airport's role as Jordan's main gateway to the world."The steady rise in passenger traffic demonstrates the airport's resilience and growing appeal, and renews our commitment to providing a seamless and welcoming travel experience where passengers feel at home," Deviller added.He said the operator would continue to expand air connectivity, upgrade infrastructure, and strengthen the airport's position as a leading regional hub for passenger satisfaction.