QC Concludes Training Programme On CSR Project Management

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) concluded a training programme titled 'CSR Project Management Professional', with the participation of trainees from Qatar and several Arab countries.

Organised in cooperation with the Regional Consulting Network, a member of the Regional CSR Network, the four-day programme focused on enhancing participants' skills in managing CSR projects, drawing on the latest methodologies endorsed by the Project Management Institute (PMI).

Held in Arabic for the first time in the Arab region, the programme was delivered by Dr Ali Al Ibrahim, a prominent expert in the field of CSR, who highlighted global best practices and effective approaches for implementing community projects that generate sustainable impact for organisations and society.

For her part, Fatima Al Kuwari, Head of QC's Training Department, said the programme reflects the Chamber's commitment to developing national and Arab human capital and supporting the adoption of international best practices in CSR.

She also noted that the specialised programmes organised by the Chamber contribute to developing qualified human capital capable of supporting sustainable development and advancing community initiatives in Qatar and across the region.