Technical Analysis 22/09: Best Natural Gas Stocks

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Natural gas fulfills a crucial role despite the global energy transition to green alternatives such as solar, wind, tidal, and geothermal energy sources. Natural gas burns notably cleaner than other fossil fuels and provides a consistent, non-weather-dependent base load to the energy grid. The liquified natural gas (LNG) sector continues to boom, with global deal-making likely to accelerate. Learn about the best natural gas stocks to buy as demand outstrips supply.Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money What are Natural Gas Stocks?Natural gas stocks refer to publicly listed companies that are actively involved in the natural gas sector. These companies operate in the upstream (exploration and production of natural gas), midstream (transportation and storage of natural gas), and downstream (refining and selling of natural gas products) sectors Should You Consider Investing in Natural Gas Stocks?Investing in natural gas stocks provides investors with an asset class that moves independently of other sectors. Natural gas also experiences a supply-demand imbalance, which should keep prices elevated. The latest report from the Statistical Review of World Energy showed natural gas demand rose 2.5% in 2024 compared to a 1.2% increase in production. The long-term nature of natural gas contracts provides revenue visibility, making natural gas stocks less prone to fiscal shocks.Here are a few things to consider when evaluating natural gas stocks:
Research the natural gas portfolio of natural gas stocks to ensure they have well-diversified natural gas reserves. Diversify your natural gas sector exposure with infrastructure stocks that build the multi-billion dollar facilities and infrastructure the natural gas industry requires. Mix your natural gas stocks portfolio with companies involved in upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. Consider junior natural gas explorers with sufficient capital to discover new natural gas reserves. What are the Downsides of Natural Gas Stocks?Natural gas stocks heavily rely on the price of natural gas, which fluctuates together with economic conditions and the supply-demand situation. The rise of AI and data centers that power AI has provided a floor under natural gas prices, as forecasts expect a surge in electricity demand for the rest of this decade.Here is a shortlist of natural gas stocks worth considering:
The Williams Companies (WMB) Kinder Morgan (KMI) Cheniere Energy (LNG) Energy Transfer LP (ET) EQT Corporation (EQT) NextDecade (NEXT) First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) Cheniere Energy Fundamental AnalysisCheniere Energy (LNG) is a liquefied natural gas (LNG) company. It is the largest US producer of LNG and the second-largest globally. LNG owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal and the Corpus Christi LNG Terminal in the US, which include vessel-chartering capabilities. LNG is also a component of the Russell 1000 index.So, why am I bullish on LNG after its recent correction?The scale of operations will benefit Cheniere Energy, which just announced an expansion of its liquefaction facility at the Corpus Christi LNG Terminal. Its return on equity and on invested capital ranks among the best in its industry. Profit margins are superb, valuations are low, and LNG remains ideally positioned to benefit from the rise in demand for natural gas.
| Metric
| Value
| Verdict
| P/E Ratio
| 13.55
| Bullish
| P/B Ratio
| 7.59
| Bearish
| PEG Ratio
| 10.75
| Bearish
| Current Ratio
| 0.98
| Bearish
| Return on Assets
| 8.63%
| Bullish
| Return on Equity
| 57.39%
| Bullish
| Profit Margin
| 21.05%
| Bullish
| ROIC-WACC Ratio
| Positive
| Bullish
| Dividend Yield
| 0.85%
| Bearish The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.55 makes LNG an inexpensive stock. By comparison, the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 29.65.The average analyst price target for LNG is $270.55. It suggests good upside potential with manageable downside risks Energy Technical Analysis
The LNG D1 chart shows price action breaking down below its ascending Fibonacci Retracement Fan, but bouncing off solid support levels. It also shows Cheniere Energy dipping into its horizontal support zone before closing above it. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish, but remains within its ascending trendline. My Call on Cheniere EnergyI am taking a long position in Cheniere Energy between $228.50 and $236.16. It approved an expansion of its Corpus Christi LNG Terminal, valuations are low, and the scale of LNG makes it one of my top natural gas stock picks Transfer LP Fundamental AnalysisEnergy Transfer LP (ET) is a midstream natural gas company engaged in pipeline transportation and storage for natural gas, crude oil, NGLs, refined products, and liquid natural gas (LNG). ET is one of the largest US midstream companies with over 125,000 miles of pipelines. It is also one of the leading global LNG exporters.So, why am I bullish on Energy Transfer LP despite its rally since May?I like the recent $7.1 billion acquisition of WTG, with plans to add over 50 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of capacity at four different Permian Basin processing plants. It will boost its revenues and balance sheet amid surging electricity demand from data centers. Energy Transfer LP also has a growing international portfolio and remains one of the most undervalued midstream natural gas companies.
| Metric
| Value
| Verdict
| P/E Ratio
| 13.41
| Bullish
| P/B Ratio
| 1.71
| Bullish
| PEG Ratio
| 0.73
| Bullish
| Current Ratio
| 1.15
| Bearish
| Return on Assets
| 3.57%
| Bullish
| Return on Equity
| 12.85%
| Bullish
| Profit Margin
| 5.55%
| Bearish
| ROIC-WACC Ratio
| Negative
| Bearish
| Dividend Yield
| 7.34%
| Bullish The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.41 makes ET an inexpensive stock. By comparison, the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 29.65.The average analyst price target for Energy Transfer LP is 22.50. It suggests decent upside potential, with limited downside risks Transfer LP Technical Analysis
The ET D1 chart shows price action between its descending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan. It also shows Energy Transfer LP just above its horizontal support zone. The Bull Bear Power Indicator turned bearish, but remains above its ascending trendline. My Call on Energy Transfer LPI am taking a long position in Energy Transfer LP between $17.08 and $17.56. ET expands its production capacity amid rising natural gas demand, its valuations and PEG ratio confirm a tremendously undervalued stock, and its dividend yield compensates investors for short-term price fluctuations.Ready to trade the best natural gas stocks? Take a look at our list of the best stock brokers .
MENAFN22092025000131011023ID1110092394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment