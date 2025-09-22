Trump’s H-1B Visa Fee Raises Concerns Among Indian Workers
(MENAFN) In a shocking move, Indian workers scrambled to secure US-bound flights while some attempted to disembark planes mid-journey following US President Donald Trump’s sudden imposition of a $100,000 fee on H-1B work visas, local media reported.
Trump signed an executive order on Friday implementing the hefty annual visa applicant charge, targeting the skilled foreign workforce—over 70% of whom hail from India, the world’s most populous nation.
The administration justified the steep increase by accusing certain companies of exploiting the program to “suppress wages and sideline Americans job applicants.” Trump stated bluntly, “We need great workers, and this pretty much ensures that that is what is going to happen.”
Previously, H-1B visa fees ranged between $2,000 and $5,000 depending on employer size and related expenses, with 85,000 visas awarded yearly. The new $100,000 fee took effect at midnight Saturday (0400 GMT Sunday).
Tech giants including Microsoft, JPMorgan, and Amazon urged employees holding H-1B visas to stay put in the US, while those abroad were advised to return before the deadline, media reported.
According to Indian media, frantic demand for US flights pushed prices to $1,200 for one-way economy seats, with nearly all nine direct flights sold out on Saturday and early Sunday. Indian workers inside the US tried “frantically, but unsuccessfully” to exit planes at airports after learning of the fee hike. Social media reports indicated flight delays due to ensuing chaos.
The Indian Foreign Ministry condemned the move, warning that the visa fee surge is “likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families.”
It added, “Industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward.”
