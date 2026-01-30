Chennaiyin FC Sign Spanish Forward Inigo Martin Ahead Of The New Season

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC have completed the signing of Spanish attacker Inigo Martin, with the 26-year-old set to embark on his first stint in Indian football.

The Bilbao-born forward adds further firepower to the Marina Machans' attacking unit ahead of the upcoming season.

Martin arrives in Chennai following spells across Spain, Andorra, and Georgia, bringing with him valuable experience from different footballing environments. A centre forward by trade, Martin is comfortable operating anywhere across the frontline, offering tactical flexibility and movement in the final third.

He joined compatriot Alberto Noguera, Moroccan defensive midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemammer, and Indian winger Imran Khan as the club's newest arrivals.

Speaking upon his arrival, Martin said,“I'm very happy and excited to join Chennaiyin FC. It's a big opportunity for me and a new challenge in my career. I am really proud to be part of this family, and I can't wait to get started. I have a very good feeling about the Head Coach and the team.

"I believe he can help me improve as a player. I'm ready to learn, work hard, and adapt quickly. Playing in India is a new experience for me, and I'm approaching it with a lot of respect and motivation. I want to make the fans happy.”

Hailing from Bilbao, Martin began his footballing journey with local side Arenas, where he progressed through the ranks before gaining experience in Spain's lower divisions. Seeking new challenges, he went on to build a solid professional career abroad, making his mark in Andorran and Georgian football.

The Spaniard enjoyed a productive spell with FC Santa Coloma in Andorra. He later featured in Georgia with FC Samtredia and FC Telavi, further developing his game across varied tactical systems and competitive landscapes.

Addressing the newest addition to the team, head coach Clifford Miranda said, "Iñigo is just the profile of player we were looking for in the position. He will bring a lot of dynamism to our final third in the way we want to go forward. His movements off the ball will bring us solutions in tight spaces. He comes with experience of playing in tougher leagues, which will be valuable."

Martin's signing adds another dimension to Chennaiyin FC's forward options, with his work rate, positional awareness, and adaptability expected to complement the squad's attacking structure.

Martin will link up with his new teammates in the coming days and begin training under the Chennaiyin FC coaching staff as the Marina Machans continue their preparations for the season ahead.