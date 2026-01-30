Aditi Rao Hydari On Silent Film 'Gandhi Talks': Something So New For All Of Us

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari's latest film, Gandhi Talks, hits the screens today and she described it as“something so new for all of us.”

Aditi took to Instagram, where she shared a poster of the film and wrote:“Gandhi talks releases today. A silent film that we all made together, something so new for all of us, directed by Kishore air who has spent more than a decade on the story board, and the nuances.”

“Scored by Rahman sir whose music always transports you into a world you're happy to live in, where love goodness and hope win.”

The film promises a cinematic world where differences dissolve, leaving only humanity.

She added:“A world where all differences fade away, and what remains is humanity. People who have the time to watch, to feel, to love, to believe.... to hear rhythm in the silences, to sing a song in your head, to feel another persons heart race and be still. Welcome to our world of silence where Gandhi Talks!”

Gandhi Talks chooses restraint, emotion, and stillness to communicate its message. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Siddharth Jadhav. The film is reportedly a black comedy exploring the contrast between Gandhi on currency notes and his ideals, focusing on a young man's struggle for money and crossing paths with a thief.

Aditi was previously seen in Hey! Sinamika directed by Brinda. It is an adaptation of the 2008 Argentine film A Boyfriend for My Wife, but has the roles switched.

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari as a married couple, Kajal Aggarwal as a relationship counselor and Nakshatra Nagesh as a radio jockey. It follows Yaazhan, a software engineer, whose wife, Mouna, tries to end their marriage as she starts to find him annoying.