Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: Actor Jayaram Questioned By SIT, Likely To Be Arraigned As Witness

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram/Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold heist case questioned actor Jayaram, a move that investigators describe as crucial in establishing the alleged diversion of gold plates meant for the hill shrine.

The questioning was carried out at the actor's residence in Chennai, following which the SIT indicated that Jayaram would be arraigned as a key witness in the case.

In his statement, Jayaram confirmed that the gold plates, which were meant to remain at the Sannidhanam of the Sabarimala temple, had been brought to his Chennai home.

This, investigators said, corroborates the police finding that the plates were transported out of Kerala, lending strength to the prosecution's claim that temple assets were moved without authorisation.

However, the SIT has made it clear that it is not, at present, contemplating any legal action against the actor.

The investigation has established that Jayaram had no financial dealings with the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, or with any of the other accused in the case.

According to the SIT, Jayaram's interactions were limited to faith-based and religious contexts.

Jayaram told investigators that he had known Unnikrishnan Potti for several decades through his association with Sabarimala, which he has been visiting regularly for nearly five decades.

He stated that Potti had convinced him that conducting poojas on the newly crafted gold plates meant for the Sabarimala sanctum would bring spiritual merit and prosperity.

Trusting Potti on religious grounds, Jayaram agreed to host the rituals, he said.

The actor also confirmed that he participated in pujas conducted on the gold plates at Smart Creations in Chennai and later took part in a ceremonial procession at a temple in Kottayam.

He maintained that he had no knowledge of any financial fraud or misappropriation linked to the gold plates.

With Jayaram agreeing to depose before the court, the SIT considers his testimony significant, particularly in establishing the movement and public display of the gold plates outside the temple premises.