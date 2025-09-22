Nizar Chaari: Epik Leaders Is Building A New Generation Of Young African Leaders

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Epik Leaders , the pan-African non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a new generation of African leaders, announced the launch of its ambitious "Welcome Fest" national tour. This 45-day initiative, a cornerstone of the organization's 2025-2026 action plan, aims to establish 100 student leadership clubs across universities in Morocco and other African nations, expanding the organization's mission to place African youth at the heart of the continent's transformation.Dr. Nizar Chaari, the founder of Epik Leaders, articulated a powerful vision for the organization's future. "The problem of Africa is not a lack of resources, but a lack of leadership." Dr. Chaari stated. "We are not just creating clubs; we are creating spaces for action, reflection, and real-world impact. The 'Welcome Fest' is our commitment to build a strong pan-African community of young leaders who are ready to take on the challenges and opportunities of the continent"This new phase follows a period of significant growth and successful projects for Epik Leaders. In April 2025, the organization hosted the inaugural Africa Future Leaders Day in Casablanca, which brought together over 600 participants from 15 African countries to discuss building an innovative and sovereign Africa. This was followed by the first-ever EPik Leaders Summer Academy in Agadir in June 2025, an intensive, week-long program for 150 young leaders. The Academy. rooted in a "learning by doing" philosophy, combined leadership training. workshops, and cultural exchange, fully embodying the organization's practical and hands-on approach to leadership development.Epik Leaders' strategic agenda for 2025-2026 is robust and action-oriented. In addition to the "Welcome Fest," the organization has a packed calendar of events, including the Arab African Summit on Non-Profit Financing in Rabat in November, the mobilization of clubs during the African Cup of Nations (CAN 2025) in December, and the presentation of the first-ever EPik 100 Award in January 2026 to recognize outstanding young African leaders. Future plans also include national campaigns on blood donation and reforestation, a forum on women's leadership, and a second Africa Future Leaders Day in Dakhla.For more information about Epik Leaders, visit the website .

