Graphene-Coated Zinc-Ion Batteries Could Supercharge Grid-Scale Energy Storage

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Scientists develop 'supercharging technology' for batteries using graphene

May 14, 2025 by Mai Tao

Researchers say they have developed a graphene coating that 'supercharges zinc-ion batteries for grid use'

Zinc-ion batteries are promising for energy storage, but their traditional current collectors suffer from scalability issues, restricting industrial applications.

In a recent study, researchers from Dongguk University , South Korea have designed a novel alternative current collector in the form of graphene-coated stainless-steel foil.

Consequently, they achieve batteries with high electrochemical performance and superior cycling stability, potentially paving the way for industrial-scale systems.

The present century has witnessed a proactive shift towards more sustainable forms of energy, including renewable resources such as solar power, wind, nuclear energy, and geothermal energy.

These technologies naturally require robust energy storage systems for future usage.

In recent years, lithium-ion batteries have emerged as dominant energy storage systems. However, they are known to suffer from critical safety issues.

In this regard, zinc-ion batteries based on water-based electrolytes offer a promising solution. They are inherently safe, environmentally friendly, as well as economically viable.

These batteries also mitigate fire risks and thermal runaway issues associated with their lithium-based counterparts, which makes them lucrative for grid-scale energy storage.

Furthermore, zinc has high capacity, low cost, ample abundance, and low toxicity.

Unfortunately, current collectors utilized in zinc-ion batteries, such as graphite foil, are difficult to scale up and suffer from relatively poor mechanical properties, limiting their industrial use.

In a new breakthrough, a team of researchers from Republic of Korea, led by Associate Professor Geon-Hyoung An at the Department of Energy and Materials Engineering at Dongguk University, has proposed graphene-coated stainless steel foil as a novel alternative current collector.

Their findings were published in the journal Advanced Energy Materials on April 2, 2025.

According to Prof. An,“The core innovation of the present study is the use of graphene-coated stainless-steel foil, or G@SSF-400, as a current collector for zinc-ion batteries.

“Unlike conventional collectors, our material can be produced through a simple graphene coating and heat treatment for surface oxide removal. This enables both industrial scalability and high electrochemical performance.”

This innovation overcomes the common challenges of corrosion and poor conductivity seen in water-based systems and operates stably even under high-mass loading conditions, which is essential for practical use.

Notably, the battery exhibited high specific capacities exceeding 1 mAh cm-2, as well as retained 88.7 percent of its capacity after 1,500 cycles, a strong indicator of long-term durability.

Furthermore, because this technology supports roll-to-roll manufacturing, it opens the door to large-scale production, bringing zinc-ion batteries closer to commercialization in the energy storage sector.

“This technology is highly suitable for grid-scale energy storage systems, especially in the context of renewable energy integration. By enabling the use of water-based zinc-ion batteries, our approach provides a non-flammable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional lithium-ion systems,” remarks Prof. An.

Consequently, this research could contribute significantly to the global shift toward clean and resilient energy systems.

It addresses key barriers in energy storage, including cost, scalability, and safety, especially in underserved markets.

By reducing dependence on expensive or hazardous materials, such as those used in lithium-ion batteries, this technology supports the development of a more sustainable and circular battery economy.

In practical terms, it could lead to wider access to affordable energy storage.

In the long run, this could play a role in mitigating climate change, enhancing energy equity, and accelerating the global energy transition.

In summary, the proposed next-generation technology furthers large-scale high-performance zinc-ion batteries as a safe and scalable energy storage solution.