MP CM Mohan Yadav To Participate In GST Awareness Campaign In Bhopal Today

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 22 (IANS) With new rates of GST (Goods and Services Tax) reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which came into effect from Monday, the first day of Navratri, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will lead an awareness campaign in the state.

The Chief Minister will kick-start the awareness campaign by meeting with local shopkeepers at Bhopal's historic Chowk Bazaar at 2.30 p.m. Subsequently, he will hold an interaction with local shopkeepers at Somwara Chowk and will address the gathering.

Sharing the information on his social media handle, CM Yadav wrote on X, "I will participate in the 'NEXT GEN GST Promotion Campaign' organised in Bhopal. On this occasion, there will also be a discussion with fellow traders and the general public regarding #NextGenGST Reforms."

The Chief Minister will also visit the Curfew Wali Mata Temple and offer prayers and seek blessings on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri Ghatsthapana.

Following this, CM Yadav will take a walking tour from the police chowki to the Deepali Saree within Chowk Bazaar. The Chief Minister will distribute copies of the GST resolution (tagged by the ruling BJP as new generation GST reforms) to the traders and address their queries and concerns related to GST.

During the campaign, CM Yadav will also purchase indigenous handloom and Khadi garments and promote the adoption of digital payment systems by providing information about various payment methods.

Later, the Chief Minister will reach Motilal Mannulal Dharamshala, where he will have a dialogue with around 300 representatives from trade, commerce, and social organisations.

During the interaction, information will be shared about how the recent GST rate reductions by the Central government will benefit both buyers and sellers. This awareness campaign will continue as the government has decided to take the message of GST reforms to the people living in every corner of the state.

Besides the government, the state unit of the BJP will also organise similar campaigns in all districts and blocks.

Notably, the Mohan Yadav-led government and the state BJP unit have made an elaborate plan to run this campaign during the ongoing 'Sewa Pakhwada'.

The government and the party (BJP) will also carry out the Swadeshi campaign in the state. During a meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence on Saturday, which was supervised by BJP national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash, a detailed plan for GST and Swadeshi campaign in Madhya Pradesh was discussed.