Tom Holland Sustains 'Mild Concussion' During 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Filming

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Holland suffered a mild concussion on the set of his upcoming superhero film“Spider-Man: Brand New Day”.

The star will take a break from filming as a precaution and return to set in a few days, reports variety.

As per reports, nobody else was injured during the incident. Sony, who is producing the movie alongside Marvel Studios, will meet on Monday to work out a plan going forward.“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” began production in Glasgow in early August, and it's set to release in theaters next year on July 31.

Last month, Sony released a video of Holland on set in his new Spider Man suit, the first time he's been back as Spider-Man since 2021's“Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“It's day one, my fourth ever day one on 'Spider-Man. It's funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we ever had fans on set day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them,” Holland said in the video, reports variety.

“We've got some familiar faces on set. I'm just going to do my best, hopefully get it right, no pressure.”

Some of those familiar faces include“Spider-Man” stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, as well as newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe like“The Bear” star Liza Colon-Zayas,

“Severance” Emmy winner Tramell Tillman and“Stranger Things” breakout Sadie Sink. Mark Ruffalo will also return as Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, in“Brand New Day,” as well as Jon Bernthal as the Punisher and“Spider-Man: Homecoming” actor Michael Mando as the Scorpion.

Earlier this month, Holland revealed why he gets a new Spider-Man suit 'every 2 weeks.'

Holland told Esquire in an interview that he imagines he is given a new Spider-Man suit once a fortnight after.

"Yeah, it definitely does. I probably get a new suit every two weeks, I reckon," Holland, who began filming his upcoming fourth entry in the superhero franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in August, said.

Holland started acting at the age of nine when he enrolled in a dancing class. A choreographer noticed him and arranged for him to audition for a role in Billy Elliot the Musical at London's Victoria Palace Theatre.

After two years of training, he secured a supporting role in 2008. Later that year, he was upgraded to the title role, which he played until 2010. Holland made his film debut in the disaster drama The Impossible in 2012 as a teenage tourist trapped in a tsunami.

Holland then decided to pursue acting as a full-time career, appearing in How I Live Now and playing historical figures in the film In the Heart of the Sea and the TV miniseries Wolf Hall.