Russia Debuts 'Intervision' International Song Contest As Eurovision Alternative
It took place at Live Arena, bringing together singers from more than 20 countries, including Russia, Belarus, China, Brazil, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.
Contestants performed songs in their native languages, showcasing a wide range of musical traditions.
Russia was represented by Yaroslav Dronov, known by his stage name, Shaman. Vasiliki Karagiorgos, better known as Vassy, who has dual American and Australian citizenship, was unable to participate.
Organizers said her withdrawal was due to“pressure from the Australian authorities.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a video to mark the occasion, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended the competition in person.
-Vietnam takes crown
The winner was determined by a jury composed of representatives from participating countries. Duc Phuc claimed first place, outshining 21 other performers.
Kyrgyzstan's music group NOMAD secured second place, and Qatar's Dana Al Meer came in third.
-Next stop: Saudi Arabia
Organizers announced that next year's Intervision will be hosted by Saudi Arabia, marking the competition's first outside Russia.
Russia has been banned indefinitely from the Eurovision Song Contest since 2022, following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.
Putin signed a decree in February to create Intervision as a permanent alternative to Eurovision.
