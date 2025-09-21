UAE Food And Beverage Market Likely To Grow To $44 Billion By 2029

The UAE's food and beverage market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.8 per cent, reaching nearly $44 billion by 2029, estimates show.

The UAE Food Cluster, set up last year by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy & Tourism, has been instrumental in uniting stakeholders and launching initiatives that enhance local production, strengthen trade partnerships, and most critically reduce reliance on imports.

Recommended For You UAE doctors warn of health risks as residents turn to new weight loss drugs

According to Saleh Lootah, Chairman of the UAE Food & Beverage Business Group and UAE Food Cluster, the UAE's food sector being shaped by three key drivers.“First, innovation across the board is transforming the way we produce and distribute food. From vertical farming to AI-powered supply chains, these advancements are only increasing the sector's efficiency and resiliency. Second, with sustainability continuing to be at the heart of everything we do, investments in climate-smart agriculture and renewable energy are paving the way for a greener future. Finally, the UAE's position as a regional trade hub has enabled us to strengthen partnerships and expand market access. The UAE Food Cluster is not just a facilitator – we have been appointed to be the catalyst for change. It's about creating a shared vision for the future of food in the UAE, inspiring collaboration, and ensuring that every stakeholder plays a role – and remains accountable - in building a thriving, sustainable ecosystem,” Lootah told Khaleej Times.

The Future Food Forum to be held in Dubai on Tuesday and Wednesday, brings together stakeholders from across the food value chain - from farm to fork - to align on strategies for the future. This year's edition is particularly significant because it's guided by the UAE Food Cluster, which is designed to unify stakeholders and drive the UAE's food security and sustainability agenda. The Forum also aims to connect the UAE with global ecosystems across Africa, Central Asia, and Europe, creating opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

“We'll be launching new initiatives like the Knowledge Hub, which will serve as a platform for sharing best practices, and the Global Buyers Programme, which connects local producers with international markets. Discussions will cover everything from trade opportunities under CEPA agreements to innovations in food manufacturing and nutrition. Additionally, the Forum will launch the Cluster Champion Award, which celebrates companies that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and collaboration within the UAE Food Cluster,” Lootah said.