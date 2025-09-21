Will There Be Trailer Release For They Call Him OG? Pawan Kalyan Clarifies

Pawan Kalyan's fan-favorite film To Call Him OG has been creating big buzz ever since it was announced. Directed by Sujeeth, this action-drama feature becomes one of the most-hyped Telugu films of the year 2025. Fans are waiting eagerly for every update worth watching. Recently trailer release speculation raised curiosity, leading to extensive discussions on social media. Pawan Kalyan himself now addresses the issue, taking the matter clear from the midst of all baffling rumors.

The Buzz Around an OG Trailer

Since its teaser was unveiled to the world earlier this year, people have gone crazy in their imaginations and expectations of the trailer for They Call Him OG. Fans expected that the trailer would be unveiled shortly before the festive season. The anticipation that follows this excitement towards the release is evident in the trending hashtags #OGTrailer and #OGMania all over social media. However, this just leaves an open end for speculation.

Pawan Kalyan Breaks His Silence

Pawan Kalyan recently spoke and opened up about the ongoing mentions over the trailer's release. The actor-statesman confirms that the team is working on promotional content but says that it might take a tad longer for the trailer to be released. He assured that the filmmakers would release the same at the right time to maximizeing its impact and reach. According to him, rushing the launch of the trailer would not do any justified service to the scale and vision of the film.

This statement from the "Power Star" went on to calm fans down with the reassurance that even though the wait were long, the makers would definitely strategize the popular roll-out befitting a project of grandeur.

Why the Delay?

In the words of insiders in the industry, much of the delay would likely not be special in the initial release stage as it is direct post-production work. They Call Him OG is quite heavy in the action-sequences and high-end visuals, thus requiring closer attention for any meticulous detailing. The team wants to present a trailer that not only meets but surpasses fan expectations. Also, aligning the operation with a festival-window or a major event would probably catch greater attention as well as better box-office momentum.

Fans Reactions

Some fans, of course, showed disappointment over the new deferral. Many of them were grateful to Pawan Kalyan for his transparency and appreciated the fact that he wanted the fans to be updated. Loyal admirers state that with more waiting, the excitement will grow further, and surely the trailer comes with greater impact, as it has always been trusted. His statement added more fuel to fire for already sky-high anticipation.