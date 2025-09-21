'India Will Win The Match': BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Ahead Of Pakistan Clash Khaleej Times

As India and Pakistan get ready to lock horns in their first Super Four stage encounter of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has backed Suryakumar Yadav's men to come out on top.

Confident of India's dominance, Shukla said, "India will win the match".

The two sides last met in the group stage, where India registered a convincing seven-wicket victory.

India won the first clash one-sided, carrying out a chase of 128 runs with seven wickets in hand, and spinner Kuldeep Yadav played a crucial hand with a 'Player of the Match'-winning bowling spell of 3/18, which restricted Pakistan to 127/9.

Controversy began off the field when skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked off the field after the win without shaking hands with the Pakistani side, with the TV visuals even showing the Men in Blue shutting their door on Pakistan. The Indian captain dedicated the win to the Indian armed forces and expressed solidarity with the Pahalgam terror attack victims.

Following Surya's post-match interview, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha did not attend the post-match presentation, and coach Mike Hesson was sent to face the press. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later filed a complaint against Pycroft, alleging him of 'violation of ICC Code of Conduct' and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) laws related to the spirit of cricket.

Ahead of their next clash against the UAE, Pakistan cancelled their pre-match presser. On the day of the match, the team locked themselves inside the hotel, with PCB threatening to pull out of the tournament if Pycroft was not removed from the tournament. The match was delayed for an hour, and after a meeting between Pycroft and the Pakistan team's leadership group, the match went ahead, and Pakistan won to march to the Super Four stage.

It emerged later, as per ESPNCricinfo, that Pycroft was made aware of the 'no handshake' between both captains just 'four minutes ahead of the toss' by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) venue manager, and he was barely a messenger and not the one behind the instruction.

Also, soon after Pycroft's meeting with the Pakistan party, PCB released a statement claiming an apology came from the match referee. ICC is believed to be unhappy with it, and the idea of a response "clarifying" the situation was discussed, though it is still uncertain if it would be made. PCB also released a short video of the meeting despite concerns raised during it that a video would be recorded. The video was allowed to be posted without audio.