Registration For Hajj Season To Open On October 1: Awqaf
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) announced that registration for the Hajj 2026 season will commence on October 1 and will remain open until October 31, 2025.
The announcement was made during a press conference held by the Ministry, which emphasized the importance of meeting registration requirements set for all intending pilgrims.
As part of the process, Ministry has introduced two new changes to the registration procedure. This year intending applicants are required to obtain a mandatory health certificate from any of the Primary Health Care Centers in the country, confirming their medical fitness to undertake the pilgrimage.
Furthermore, the Ministry has introduced a deposit of QR10,000 for applicants which will serve as a security amount and be allocated towards financing their pilgrimage.
The Ministry pointed out that the State of Qatar's share of pilgrims this year amounted to 4,400 pilgrims and the registration will be via the website ( href="" go ), noting that the electronic sorting will begin immediately after the completion of the Hajj registration phase, and approvals will be sent to applicants in November.
