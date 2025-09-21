Trump Refuses to Approve Taiwan Arms Deal
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has withheld approval of a weapons package for Taiwan, according to media on Friday, citing five sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
The newspaper links this move to Trump’s ongoing efforts to secure a trade agreement with Beijing and a potential meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at next month’s APEC summit in South Korea.
Valued at over $400 million, the proposed arms deal was described as “more lethal” than previous shipments. Sources told media that Trump’s administration favors Taiwan acquiring its own military hardware, reflecting the president’s “transactional” approach to foreign relations. However, a White House official told the outlet the decision remains unsettled.
Beijing vehemently opposes any foreign military support for Taiwan, which it claims as part of its sovereign territory. President Xi has emphasized China’s aim for peaceful reunification but has reserved the option of force if necessary.
In December, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a stern warning to Taipei, stating that “relying on the US to seek independence and using military means to pursue independence is a path to self-destruction.”
The Taiwanese Defense Ministry declined to comment on the report but affirmed that “Taiwan and the US maintain a close security cooperation mechanism, with all exchange programs carried out on schedule to build a comprehensive defense system.”
Washington has previously approved multiple arms sales to Taiwan, including NASAMS air-defense missile systems, underscoring ongoing military support despite political complexities.
