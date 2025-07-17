Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sidharth-Kiara To Ranveer-Deepika: Bollywood Couples Blessed With Baby Girls In Recent Years

2025-07-17 12:01:41
Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The duo shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday morning, sparking immense joy among fans and friends alike.

While Sidharth and Kiara have embraced parenthood for the first time, they are not the only star couple to have been blessed with a daughter in recent years.

From Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, many couples have experienced the delight of welcoming a baby girl into their lives.

Bollywood couples who became parents to daughtersSidharth Malhotra and Kiara AdvaniSidharth and Kiara shared an Instagram post to announce the arrival of their daughter on July 16.

