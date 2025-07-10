Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Guru Purnima 2025: Here Are 10 Heartfelt Wishes To Send Your Loved Ones Today

2025-07-10 01:04:58
Happy Guru Purnima 2025: This piece expresses gratitude and respect for teachers on this sacred day. It conveys wishes for knowledge, peace, and prosperity by paying homage to gurus

May your guru's blessings shower upon you. Happy Guru Purnima!

A million salutations to the guru on this auspicious Guru Purnima.

May the sacred bond between guru and disciple remain forever. Happy Guru Purnima.

Happy Guru Purnima. May knowledge, peace, and prosperity fill your life.

Humble salutations and Guru Purnima wishes to all gurus.

Guru is Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwara. Salutations on Guru Purnima.

The guru lights the way in darkness. Respect to them on this day. Happy Guru Purnima.

I exist because of you. Grateful salutations. Happy Guru Purnima.

On this day to honor teachers, may everyone's life be filled with light. Happy Guru Purnima.

Salutations to the guru who teaches us about life. Happy Guru Purnima.

