PM Modi's Big Message To States: Accelerate Manufacturing, Create Conducive Environment For Investment

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Sunday, 21 September 2025, urged the state governments of the nation to accelerate their manufacturing efforts while also assisting in the push for Make in India products in the economy.

“Today, I appeal to all state governments: along with the campaign for a self-reliant India and the promotion of local products, I urge you to accelerate manufacturing in your states with full energy and enthusiasm and create a conducive environment for investment,” said PM Modi in his speech on Sunday.

After PM Modi's speech, the industry body, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, highlighted that the Prime Minister's address proved that the GST reforms are not just a tax reform but a tool for the nation's future.

“Prime Minister Modi's address has once again proved that GST is not merely a tax reform but a powerful tool to build a transparent, simple, and progressive economy. His vision of next-generation GST reflects the aspirations of traders, consumers, and every citizen who wishes to see India as the world's third-largest economy,” said CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)